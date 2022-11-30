Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim needs to find a finance minister who can steer the economy and help him hold onto power. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim needs to find a finance minister who can steer the economy and help him hold onto power. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia needs a new economic champion. Who will Anwar pick?

  • Malaysia’s new prime minister is looking for a finance minister who can steer the economy’s fragile recovery amid concerns of a global slowdown
  • The job is widely seen as a training ground for future prime ministers – and there’s numerous names in the mix given the coalition Anwar now heads

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:36pm, 30 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim needs to find a finance minister who can steer the economy and help him hold onto power. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim needs to find a finance minister who can steer the economy and help him hold onto power. Photo: Bernama/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE