Indonesian soldiers take part in a security drill last month ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesian soldiers booted from army, jailed for gay sex

  • A military court ruled that the two soldiers had committed ‘deviant sexual behaviour’ that was ‘very much against the law or any religious provisions’
  • While gay sex is barred in the military, it is legal for civilians in most of the world’s biggest Muslim-majority nation, except Aceh province

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:05pm, 30 Nov, 2022

