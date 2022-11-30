Indonesian soldiers take part in a security drill last month ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali. Photo: AFP
Indonesian soldiers booted from army, jailed for gay sex
- A military court ruled that the two soldiers had committed ‘deviant sexual behaviour’ that was ‘very much against the law or any religious provisions’
- While gay sex is barred in the military, it is legal for civilians in most of the world’s biggest Muslim-majority nation, except Aceh province
