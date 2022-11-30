Singapore recorded an increase in attrition rates among local and foreign nurses in the public sector in 2021, compared with 2020. Photo: AFP
Singapore appeals to foreign nurses but lack of residency options a drawback
- Singapore is offering more pay to replace nurses that left during the pandemic but retention is an issue given difficulties of settling down in the city state
- Foreign nurses cite Singapore’s tough process towards long-term residency as a push factor
