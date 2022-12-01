Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr with US Vice-President Kamala Harris in Manila. File photo: AP
South China Sea: Philippines needs to ‘fight’ for oil and gas deposits even without Beijing deal, Marcos says
- President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr said Manila must find a way to explore for oil and gas in the contested waterway after talks with Beijing stalled
- The Philippines relies heavily on imported fuel for its energy needs, making it vulnerable to rising oil prices
