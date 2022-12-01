Indonesian families are seeking compensation for relatives who died or became ill after taking certain brands of cough syrup. Photo: Shutterstock
Indonesia families sue government over cough syrup fatalities, injuries
- The country has seen a spike in cases of acute kidney injury since August, with the deaths of at least 199 people, mostly children
- Lawsuit targets ministry of health, the food and drug agency and seven companies selling syrups with excessive amounts of ingredients used in antifreeze
