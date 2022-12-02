Prison inmates carry a coffin during a mass burial of 70 unclaimed bodies of prisoners at New Bilibid Prison Cemetery in Muntinlupa, metro Manila on December 2, 2022. Photo: AFP
Prison inmates carry a coffin during a mass burial of 70 unclaimed bodies of prisoners at New Bilibid Prison Cemetery in Muntinlupa, metro Manila on December 2, 2022. Photo: AFP
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines’ largest prison holds mass burial for 70 inmates after 176 bodies found

  • A total of 176 corpses were found during an investigation into the death of an inmate accused of involvement in killing a journalist
  • Bodies began piling up in the funeral home in December 2021 after their families – most of them poor – did not claim them

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:50pm, 2 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Prison inmates carry a coffin during a mass burial of 70 unclaimed bodies of prisoners at New Bilibid Prison Cemetery in Muntinlupa, metro Manila on December 2, 2022. Photo: AFP
Prison inmates carry a coffin during a mass burial of 70 unclaimed bodies of prisoners at New Bilibid Prison Cemetery in Muntinlupa, metro Manila on December 2, 2022. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE