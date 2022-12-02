Prison inmates carry a coffin during a mass burial of 70 unclaimed bodies of prisoners at New Bilibid Prison Cemetery in Muntinlupa, metro Manila on December 2, 2022. Photo: AFP
Philippines’ largest prison holds mass burial for 70 inmates after 176 bodies found
- A total of 176 corpses were found during an investigation into the death of an inmate accused of involvement in killing a journalist
- Bodies began piling up in the funeral home in December 2021 after their families – most of them poor – did not claim them
