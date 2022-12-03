Pushcarts, known as karitons, are a common sight in the city of more than 13 million people. Often made from scraps of wood, the human-powered carts are used as shelter, storage and a source of income, such as collecting trash to sell to recyclers. Photo: AFP
The Philippines
Manila’s homeless find shelter in pushcarts that are used as storage, income source

  • Human-powered wooden carts are used as shelter, storage and a source of income, such as collecting trash to sell to recyclers
  • Many homeless people lose their source of income when their pushcarts are confiscated by local officials during street-clearing operations

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:15am, 3 Dec, 2022

