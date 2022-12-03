Russian tourists sit at the beach in Phuket, Thailand. File photo: Reuters
Russian tourists sit at the beach in Phuket, Thailand. File photo: Reuters
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Russian tourists use chartered flights, foreign credit cards to head back to Thailand in droves

  • More than 44,000 Russians visited the kingdom in October, compared with less than 10,000 each in the months following the start of the Ukraine war in February
  • In the absence of Chinese travellers, the return of the Russians is seen accelerating a recovery in Thailand’s tourism industry

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:37pm, 3 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian tourists sit at the beach in Phuket, Thailand. File photo: Reuters
Russian tourists sit at the beach in Phuket, Thailand. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE