An activist shouts slogans during a protest outside the Indonesian Parliament buildings in Jakarta on December 5, as Indonesia is set to pass a new criminal code that will ban sex outside marriage, cohabitation between unmarried couples, insulting the president, and expressing views counter to the national ideology. Photo: Reuters
Indonesians can soon be jailed for sex outside marriage and insulting the president
- Indonesia is expected to ratify sweeping changes to its criminal code on Tuesday to ban premarital sex and cohabitation of unmarried couples
- Insulting the president and spreading views counter to the secular national ideology will also be outlawed
An activist shouts slogans during a protest outside the Indonesian Parliament buildings in Jakarta on December 5, as Indonesia is set to pass a new criminal code that will ban sex outside marriage, cohabitation between unmarried couples, insulting the president, and expressing views counter to the national ideology. Photo: Reuters