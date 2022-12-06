Philippine annual inflation surged to a 14-year high in November driven mainly by higher food prices. Photo: AFP/File
Fastest Philippine inflation in 14 years fuels case for rate hike

  • Consumer prices rose 8 per cent from a year ago last month, the quickest since the 9.1 per cent pace logged in November 2008, according to data
  • Philippine central bank raised rates six times this year, and its governor last week flagged another 25 or 50 basis points hike for December 15 meeting

Bloomberg

Updated: 1:31pm, 6 Dec, 2022

