A worker loads palm oil fruit at a palm oil plantation in Malaysia in 2021. Palm oil is used for all manner of things, including foods and cosmetics, but there are shortages of employees, meaning some fruit is now rotting. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s palm oil producers could lose US$4.6 billion because of worker shortages
- Malaysia is second biggest producer of palm oil, used in food, biofuels, cosmetics; palm growers have hired thousands of foreign workers, but many more are needed
- Government says it will accelerate worker approval, but planters say progress is slow and there are ‘rotting’ crops without enough boots on the ground
