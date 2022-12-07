The blast occurred at about 8:20 am during roll call at the Astana Anyar police office in Bandung, the capital of Indonesia’s most populous province. Photo: Twitter
Indonesia suicide bomber attacks police station, wounds three officers in suspected terrorist attack

  • The blast occurred at about 8:20am local time during roll-call at the Astana Anyar police office in Bandung, capital of West Java province
  • A local police chief said the attacker was ‘wielding a sharp weapon’ and had tried to get approach officers during morning roll-call

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:56am, 7 Dec, 2022

