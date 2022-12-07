Singapore’s central bank said it will stop producing and issuing “good-as-new” notes in an effort to reduce carbon emissions. Photo: EPA
Singapore stops issuing ‘good as new’ dollar notes for Lunar New Year to cut carbon emissions
- The good-as-new notes, introduced in 2013, are generally crisp and new-looking. Most are only used for gifting and returned to the central bank
- Fit-for-gifting dollar notes are used currency notes clean and devoid of stains and tears, though they may have visible creases on the surface
Singapore’s central bank said it will stop producing and issuing “good-as-new” notes in an effort to reduce carbon emissions. Photo: EPA