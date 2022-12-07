Singapore’s central bank said it will stop producing and issuing “good-as-new” notes in an effort to reduce carbon emissions. Photo: EPA
Singapore’s central bank said it will stop producing and issuing “good-as-new” notes in an effort to reduce carbon emissions. Photo: EPA
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore stops issuing ‘good as new’ dollar notes for Lunar New Year to cut carbon emissions

  • The good-as-new notes, introduced in 2013, are generally crisp and new-looking. Most are only used for gifting and returned to the central bank
  • Fit-for-gifting dollar notes are used currency notes clean and devoid of stains and tears, though they may have visible creases on the surface

Today Online

Updated: 3:47pm, 7 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore’s central bank said it will stop producing and issuing “good-as-new” notes in an effort to reduce carbon emissions. Photo: EPA
Singapore’s central bank said it will stop producing and issuing “good-as-new” notes in an effort to reduce carbon emissions. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE