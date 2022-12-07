Tesla has launched its Model 3 and Model Y electric cars in Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tesla launches cheaper EVs in Thailand, competing with China
- The company staged a glitzy showcase of its plans on Wednesday in Bangkok, with prices aimed at competing with the cheaper end of the market
- Southeast Asia’s market of more than 600 million consumers is increasingly a focus for carmakers looking to expand sales, especially of EVs
