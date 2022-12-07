Vietnam People’s Air Force’s Su-30MK2 fighter planes undertake drills in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: EPA-EFE/File
Vietnam seeks to curb reliance on Russian arms amid Ukraine war
- Historically, Russia has been Vietnam’s main supplier of arms, but Asian nation is striving to become more self-sufficient
- This week, Vietnam will host its first large-scale international arms trade fair, for which more than 170 companies from 30 countries have registered
Vietnam People’s Air Force’s Su-30MK2 fighter planes undertake drills in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: EPA-EFE/File