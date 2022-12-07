Convicted Muslim militant Umar Patek – a bomb maker in the 2002 Bali attack that killed 202 people – has walked free from an Indonesian prison. Photo: AP
Indonesia releases Bali bomb maker on parole after he served half his sentence
- Umar Patek was a leading member of the al-Qaeda-linked network Jemaah Islamiah, blamed for the bombings at two nightclubs in Kuta Beach in 2002
- Authorities say he has successfully reformed while in prison and they will use him to influence other militants to turn away from terrorism
