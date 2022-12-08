Passengers walk toward an immigration checkpoint at Changi International Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore. Since the start of the pandemic, drug traffickers are increasingly attempting new ways to smuggle drugs into Singapore, the Central Narcotics Bureau said. Photo: AFP
Passengers walk toward an immigration checkpoint at Changi International Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore. Since the start of the pandemic, drug traffickers are increasingly attempting new ways to smuggle drugs into Singapore, the Central Narcotics Bureau said. Photo: AFP
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Drugs in fruit, fire extinguishers: traffickers find new ways to evade detection in Singapore

  • With borders opening, authorities say they are also facing more challenges in overseas drug consumption as travel resumes
  • The amount of cannabis Singapore seized this year has already exceeded last year’s, and consumption is nearing pre-pandemic levels

CNA
CNA

Updated: 8:09am, 8 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Passengers walk toward an immigration checkpoint at Changi International Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore. Since the start of the pandemic, drug traffickers are increasingly attempting new ways to smuggle drugs into Singapore, the Central Narcotics Bureau said. Photo: AFP
Passengers walk toward an immigration checkpoint at Changi International Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore. Since the start of the pandemic, drug traffickers are increasingly attempting new ways to smuggle drugs into Singapore, the Central Narcotics Bureau said. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE