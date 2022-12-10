An aerial view of the 7th hole of the defunct Trump international golf club in Bali. Photo: AFP
An aerial view of the 7th hole of the defunct Trump international golf club in Bali. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

How Donald Trump’s ‘dream’ Bali golf course flopped and left sacked Indonesian workers reeling

  • Many Balinese workers have lost opportunities due to Trump’s 2017 decision to abruptly sideline the redevelopment of the once-thriving Nirwana Golf Resort
  • ‘There was no clarity about our future. We heard that we would be re-recruited but it has never happened,’ a former caddie says

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:59am, 10 Dec, 2022

