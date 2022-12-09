The Muslim minority Rohingya are persecuted in Myanmar and many risk their lives trying to escape in rickety boats. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Vietnam vessel rescues 154 Rohingya from sinking boat, transfers to Myanmar navy

  • The boat sank an hour after those aboard were handed over to Myanmar’s navy – it was not immediately clear what would happen to them
  • The Rohingya have been persecuted in Myanmar for years and many risk their lives trying to reach Malaysia and Indonesia in rickety boats

Reuters
Updated: 5:15pm, 9 Dec, 2022

