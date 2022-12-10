Papuan’s demonstrating during a decades-long battle for independence. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Families slam Indonesia’s acquittal over Papua army killings of four students

  • Relatives called for the case to be reopened after court acquitted a retired officer for his role in shooting 4 high-school students during protests in Paniai
  • An earlier human rights commission found soldiers and their superiors were to blame for the deaths of the students, aged 17 and 18, and wounding 21 other Papuans

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:36pm, 10 Dec, 2022

