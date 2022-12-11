Filipino activists destroy an effigy depicting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., during a protest in observance of Human Rights Day, in Manila, Philippines on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Hundreds protest in Philippines to decry alleged injustices under Marcos Jnr

  • Human rights group Karapatan said under the Marcos administration’s counter-insurgency campaign, it documented at least 17 cases of extrajudicial killings
  • UN Human Rights Council has urged the Marcos administration to address the killings and other rights abuses

Associated Press

Updated: 9:26am, 11 Dec, 2022

