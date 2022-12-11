Filipino activists destroy an effigy depicting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., during a protest in observance of Human Rights Day, in Manila, Philippines on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Hundreds protest in Philippines to decry alleged injustices under Marcos Jnr
- Human rights group Karapatan said under the Marcos administration’s counter-insurgency campaign, it documented at least 17 cases of extrajudicial killings
- UN Human Rights Council has urged the Marcos administration to address the killings and other rights abuses
