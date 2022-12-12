Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, applauds after a Pheu Thai Party general assembly meeting in Bangkok earlier this month. Photo: AP
About 3 in 4 Thais think Thaksin’s Pheu Thai Party should be in charge of Thailand, poll shows
- Pheu Thai has said it’s aiming for a ‘landslide’ win in next year’s general election, as it seeks to end nearly a decade of military-backed rule
- Thaksin’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is emerging as one of the party’s potential candidates for the premiership
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, applauds after a Pheu Thai Party general assembly meeting in Bangkok earlier this month. Photo: AP