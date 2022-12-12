Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo speaks during the central bank’s annual meeting with its financial stakeholders last month in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia is planning a huge overhaul of its financial laws. Here’s how it might look
- Southeast Asia’s largest economy is set to enact sweeping changes to the way it regulates its financial sector with a new reform law
- The law seeks to expand the central bank’s mandate and cement its authority, make the digital rupiah legal tender and prevent political interference
