Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo speaks during the central bank’s annual meeting with its financial stakeholders last month in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo speaks during the central bank’s annual meeting with its financial stakeholders last month in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesia is planning a huge overhaul of its financial laws. Here’s how it might look

  • Southeast Asia’s largest economy is set to enact sweeping changes to the way it regulates its financial sector with a new reform law
  • The law seeks to expand the central bank’s mandate and cement its authority, make the digital rupiah legal tender and prevent political interference

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:08pm, 12 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo speaks during the central bank’s annual meeting with its financial stakeholders last month in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo speaks during the central bank’s annual meeting with its financial stakeholders last month in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE