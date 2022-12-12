Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister and Umno President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pictured last month. Photo: AFP
Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister and Umno President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pictured last month. Photo: AFP
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s Ahmad Zahid claims ‘someone saved Umno from being banned’

  • Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Malaysia’s newly appointed home minister had found a ‘letter on his desk’ calling for the party to be declared illegal
  • The deputy prime minister, who is also Umno president, said it showed the goals of Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional ‘must be rejected by Umno’

The Star
The Star

Updated: 3:20pm, 12 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister and Umno President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pictured last month. Photo: AFP
Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister and Umno President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pictured last month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE