Anwar has expressed his confidence that he can free the country of corruption. He warned his cabinet ministers that anyone involved in bribery or misuse of power will be booted out immediately. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s Anwar says he’s ‘never given a guarantee to anyone’ on help with court cases
- The Malaysian prime minister said that only ‘a judge who is free and fair’ could release people from punishment, as he vowed transparency
- He also warned his cabinet ministers not to get involved in bribery or misuse of power. ‘First and foremost, there should be no corruption,’ he said
