Teh began his banking career in 1950 and had 72 years of experience in the banking and finance industry. Photo: SCMP
Teh began his banking career in 1950 and had 72 years of experience in the banking and finance industry. Photo: SCMP
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Teh Hong Piow, founder of Malaysia’s Public Bank, dies at 92

  • The bank is the second-largest company listed on Bursa Malaysia with a market capitalisation of 85 billion ringgit (US$26.11 billion)
  • Teh began his banking career in 1950 and had 72 years of experience in the banking and finance industry

The Star
The Star

Updated: 7:16pm, 12 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Teh began his banking career in 1950 and had 72 years of experience in the banking and finance industry. Photo: SCMP
Teh began his banking career in 1950 and had 72 years of experience in the banking and finance industry. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE