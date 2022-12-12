Teh began his banking career in 1950 and had 72 years of experience in the banking and finance industry. Photo: SCMP
Teh Hong Piow, founder of Malaysia’s Public Bank, dies at 92
- The bank is the second-largest company listed on Bursa Malaysia with a market capitalisation of 85 billion ringgit (US$26.11 billion)
- Teh began his banking career in 1950 and had 72 years of experience in the banking and finance industry
