While in Singapore, Bhutto Zardari met Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob at the Istana, and discussed trade, digital economy and regional issues with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Photo: AFP
Singapore seen as gateway to Asean as Pakistan seeks to diversify trade
- Pakistan has seen economic fallout from the Ukraine war, the pandemic and devastating floods that submerged a third of the country this year
- Bhutto Zardari suggested ‘low-hanging fruits’ that Singapore and Pakistan could begin with, such as the trade of produce
