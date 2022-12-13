A foreign couple look out over rice terraces on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali. Photo: Shutterstock
Sex inspectors targeting tourists in Bali? Don’t worry about it, Indonesia says
- Foreign tourists will not be charged under a new law banning extramarital sex, Indonesia’s deputy law and human rights minister has said
- Bali’s governor vowed that there would be ‘no checks on martial status … nor inspections by public officials’. ‘Bali is Bali as usual’, he said
