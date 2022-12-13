People visit Merlion Park in Singapore earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore ‘watching’ for new mutations as China casts off zero-Covid: ‘we worry’
- Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has urged more people in the city state to get vaccinated – especially the elderly and vulnerable – as China opens up
- He said there was ‘worry’ in Singapore about ‘what kind of mutations may come out of China’, though a health expert said not to be ‘overly’ concerned
People visit Merlion Park in Singapore earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE