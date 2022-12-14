Hisyam bin Alizein (right), better known by his nom de guerre Umar Patek, makes a video call on Tuesday in Lamongan, Indonesia with his friend and former militant Ali Fauzi. Photo: AFP
Bali bomb maker says he’s ‘sincerely’ sorry for 202 people, including 11 Hongkongers, his explosives killed
- Hisyam bin Alizein, aka Umar Patek, is now out on parole after serving about half of his 20-year sentence for making the bombs used in the 2002 attack
- The former leading member of Jemaah Islamiah said he apologised ‘especially to the Australians’, 88 of whom were killed by his explosives
