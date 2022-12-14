Holland Village in Singapore, where the Belgian national had been drinking before he stole another man’s laptop. Photo: Singapore Tourism Board Handout
Singapore jails ‘belligerent’ Westerner who headbutted officer while drunk
- The 56-year-old Belgian national had been drinking all afternoon when he approached another bar patron and made off with his laptop
- Police officers later found him stumbling around near Holland Village MRT Station, reeking of alcohol. He headbutted one of them as they arrested him
Holland Village in Singapore, where the Belgian national had been drinking before he stole another man’s laptop. Photo: Singapore Tourism Board Handout