Holland Village in Singapore, where the Belgian national had been drinking before he stole another man’s laptop. Photo: Singapore Tourism Board Handout
Holland Village in Singapore, where the Belgian national had been drinking before he stole another man’s laptop. Photo: Singapore Tourism Board Handout
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore jails ‘belligerent’ Westerner who headbutted officer while drunk

  • The 56-year-old Belgian national had been drinking all afternoon when he approached another bar patron and made off with his laptop
  • Police officers later found him stumbling around near Holland Village MRT Station, reeking of alcohol. He headbutted one of them as they arrested him

TODAY
TODAY

Updated: 3:31pm, 14 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Holland Village in Singapore, where the Belgian national had been drinking before he stole another man’s laptop. Photo: Singapore Tourism Board Handout
Holland Village in Singapore, where the Belgian national had been drinking before he stole another man’s laptop. Photo: Singapore Tourism Board Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE