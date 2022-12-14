Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has maintained that reducing the burden of rising prices on low-income groups is the top priority of his administration. Photo: Prime Minister’s Office Handout via AP
Malaysia’s Anwar vows to ‘not burden the people’ with subsidy cuts aimed at big businesses
- Government subsidies are expected to reach a record US$18 billion in Malaysia this year, about half going to concessions on fuels and cooking gas
- Malaysia’s prime minister said in a briefing on Wednesday that subsidies should not be given to multinational companies and corporations that export
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has maintained that reducing the burden of rising prices on low-income groups is the top priority of his administration. Photo: Prime Minister’s Office Handout via AP