A serial flasher in Singapore was on Wednesday convicted a 16th time for the offence of exposing himself in public, with the prosecution spending several minutes reading out a long list of past offences dating back to 2007. Photo: Getty Images CREDIT: Getty Images
Singapore serial flasher gets 16th conviction after lowering pants outside school
- The 38-year-old man’s offences date back to 2007, and he has been handed jail terms ranging from two weeks to 19 months
- He was twice given mandatory treatment orders – a sentencing option for offenders with mental conditions that contributed to the offence
