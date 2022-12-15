Leaders of the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations held their first summit on Wednesday in Brussels. Photo: AFP
Asean
Asia /  Southeast Asia

At summit, EU announces €10 billion package but frustrated Asean leaders seek trade pact

  • At first leaders summit, the two blocs pledge economic cooperation but show strains on political statements, especially on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
  • ‘We absolutely refuse to … pick sides in terms of which superpower we are aligned with,’ Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr says

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 4:30am, 15 Dec, 2022

