Leaders of the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations held their first summit on Wednesday in Brussels. Photo: AFP
At summit, EU announces €10 billion package but frustrated Asean leaders seek trade pact
- At first leaders summit, the two blocs pledge economic cooperation but show strains on political statements, especially on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- ‘We absolutely refuse to … pick sides in terms of which superpower we are aligned with,’ Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr says
Leaders of the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations held their first summit on Wednesday in Brussels. Photo: AFP