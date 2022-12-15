About 33,600 private units and executive condominiums will be completed in the next two years in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore home sales hit 8-year low amid tight supply
- Builders have launched fewer projects this year, driven by a low supply of land for private housing development in 2020 and 2021
- Despite the drop in transactions, analysts expect underlying demand to remain strong and home values to rise next year
