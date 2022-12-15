About 33,600 private units and executive condominiums will be completed in the next two years in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
About 33,600 private units and executive condominiums will be completed in the next two years in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore home sales hit 8-year low amid tight supply

  • Builders have launched fewer projects this year, driven by a low supply of land for private housing development in 2020 and 2021
  • Despite the drop in transactions, analysts expect underlying demand to remain strong and home values to rise next year

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:21pm, 15 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
About 33,600 private units and executive condominiums will be completed in the next two years in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
About 33,600 private units and executive condominiums will be completed in the next two years in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE