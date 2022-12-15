A man in Singapore accused of molesting his daughter repeatedly from when she was as young as 10 was sentenced to jail on Thursday. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore man who molested daughter rapped by judge for victim-shaming at trial
- He had denied the five molestation charges, with his wife claiming that her daughter was sexually active though she was underage
- The 54-year-old man was sentenced to four years, 10 months and four weeks’ jail. Of this, the four weeks is in lieu of caning
