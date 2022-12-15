A man in Singapore accused of molesting his daughter repeatedly from when she was as young as 10 was sentenced to jail on Thursday. Photo: Shutterstock
A man in Singapore accused of molesting his daughter repeatedly from when she was as young as 10 was sentenced to jail on Thursday. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore man who molested daughter rapped by judge for victim-shaming at trial

  • He had denied the five molestation charges, with his wife claiming that her daughter was sexually active though she was underage
  • The 54-year-old man was sentenced to four years, 10 months and four weeks’ jail. Of this, the four weeks is in lieu of caning

CNA
Updated: 4:41pm, 15 Dec, 2022

