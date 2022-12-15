President Ferdinand Marcos wants a bill, filed by his son and a cousin, to be passed quickly so government can finance huge infrastructure projects. Photo: AFP
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippine Congress passes controversial US$2 billion wealth fund bill

  • President Ferdinand Marcos called for a swift passage of the bill, which will have two state banks initially providing a total of US$1.3 billion
  • An earlier version was abandoned after critics, including business groups, warned the fund could deplete worker pensions and stoke corruption

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:59pm, 15 Dec, 2022

