The landslide took place just outside the Genting Highlands, a popular hill country area north of the capital Kuala Lumpur. File photo: AP
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

2 dead, dozens missing in Malaysia’s Selangor campsite landslide

  • Officials said 23 people were found safe and search is on to locate 51 others
  • The landslide fell from an estimated height of 30m above the campsite in Selangor state

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:33am, 16 Dec, 2022

