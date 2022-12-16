The landslide took place just outside the Genting Highlands, a popular hill country area north of the capital Kuala Lumpur. File photo: AP
2 dead, dozens missing in Malaysia’s Selangor campsite landslide
- Officials said 23 people were found safe and search is on to locate 51 others
- The landslide fell from an estimated height of 30m above the campsite in Selangor state
