The rally in membership fees at the Sentosa Golf Club started during the pandemic as lovers of green fairways sought relief from the strictures of Covid lockdowns. Photo: Sentosa Golf Club
Elite Singapore golf club entry fee skyrockets to US$618,000 for expats thanks to wealthy Chinese
- An investment in the Sentosa Golf Club has defied gravity in a world upended by the global stock routs and the Ukraine war
- The pandemic accelerated the rally in membership fees at the 36-hole facility, driven by the prestige sought by wealthy expats, primarily from mainland China
