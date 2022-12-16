The rally in membership fees at the Sentosa Golf Club started during the pandemic as lovers of green fairways sought relief from the strictures of Covid lockdowns. Photo: Sentosa Golf Club
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Elite Singapore golf club entry fee skyrockets to US$618,000 for expats thanks to wealthy Chinese

  • An investment in the Sentosa Golf Club has defied gravity in a world upended by the global stock routs and the Ukraine war
  • The pandemic accelerated the rally in membership fees at the 36-hole facility, driven by the prestige sought by wealthy expats, primarily from mainland China

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:07pm, 16 Dec, 2022

