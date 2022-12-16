Ling’s crimes came to light on January 8, 2020 while he was at the gym exercising with a colleague, the court heard.

After a 30-minute workout, he went to the male changing room to shower when he noticed that one of the cubicles was occupied.

The court heard that Ling filmed men showering on at least 11 occasions between May 2018 and January 2020, all at the changing room of the Anytime Fitness gym at International Plaza on Anson Road. Photo: Shutterstock

Ling went to the adjoining cubicle and took out his mobile phone and started filming the man from above the partition.

The victim spotted the phone about two minutes later. He got out and knocked on Ling’s cubicle door but Von did not respond.

The victim then went to report the matter to a staff at the gym and they returned to the changing room together and knocked on Ling’s door again.

This time, he replied that he was changing.

“He was panicked and stalling for time,” Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Yohanes Ng said.

After getting changed, Ling exited the cubicle and denied that he was filming the victim.

But he eventually passed his phone to a staff member, who called the police.

Ling was arrested and later admitted that it was not his first time recording men in the shower.

“He claimed that he did so out of a sense of inferiority because he thought he looked ugly and was therefore curious of what other men’s bodies looked like,” DPP Ng said. “He also explained that he did so because he thought his body looked terrible, and he wanted to look like others.”

Noting that incidents of voyeurism continue to rise, DPP Ng sought 20 weeks’ jail, saying such a sentence was “by no means crushing” and was needed to deter would-be voyeurs.

Ling’s lawyer Kalaithasan Karuppaya from Regent Law pleaded for leniency. He said his client wished to put the episode behind him and was extremely worried for his career.

Addressing the court directly, Ling said: “I’m very sorry and remorseful for what I have done for the victims and everyone involved. I promise to be a good standing citizen in the future. Please give me a chance to contribute to society.”

An offence of voyeurism carries a penalty of up to two years’ jail or fine or caning, or any combination of these punishments.