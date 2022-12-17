Rescue teams search for victims caught in the landslide in Batang Kali, Malaysia, on Saturday. Photo: AP
Rescue teams search for victims caught in the landslide in Batang Kali, Malaysia, on Saturday. Photo: AP
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia landslide: Official says chances of survival for 12 missing campers slim as search continues

  • The disaster at the unlicensed campground on an organic farm in Batang Kali killed at least 21 people, including five children
  • Rescuers deployed excavators and dogs to sniff out possible signs of life and cadavers buried in debris as deep as eight metres

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:17pm, 17 Dec, 2022

