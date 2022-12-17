Rescue teams search for victims caught in the landslide in Batang Kali, Malaysia, on Saturday. Photo: AP
Malaysia landslide: Official says chances of survival for 12 missing campers slim as search continues
- The disaster at the unlicensed campground on an organic farm in Batang Kali killed at least 21 people, including five children
- Rescuers deployed excavators and dogs to sniff out possible signs of life and cadavers buried in debris as deep as eight metres
Rescue teams search for victims caught in the landslide in Batang Kali, Malaysia, on Saturday. Photo: AP