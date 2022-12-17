Jose Maria Sison, founder of the Philippine Communist Party, has died aged 83. Photo: Reuters
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippine Communist Party founder Sison dies at 83, self-exiled leader was on US terrorist list

  • Jose Maria Sison was the founder of the Philippine Communist Party, whose military wing – the NPA – has been waging a long-running armed rebellion
  • The self-exiled leader lived in Europe from the 1980s after release from jail following the fall of dictator Ferdinand Marcos – he was on US terrorist list

Reuters

Updated: 5:38pm, 17 Dec, 2022

Jose Maria Sison, founder of the Philippine Communist Party, has died aged 83. Photo: Reuters
