Jose Maria Sison, founder of the Philippine Communist Party, has died aged 83. Photo: Reuters
Philippine Communist Party founder Sison dies at 83, self-exiled leader was on US terrorist list
- Jose Maria Sison was the founder of the Philippine Communist Party, whose military wing – the NPA – has been waging a long-running armed rebellion
- The self-exiled leader lived in Europe from the 1980s after release from jail following the fall of dictator Ferdinand Marcos – he was on US terrorist list
Jose Maria Sison, founder of the Philippine Communist Party, has died aged 83. Photo: Reuters