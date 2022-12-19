The HTMS Sukhothai leans on its side as its sinks off the coast of Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan province late on Sunday night. Photo: Royal Thai Navy via AP
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thai warship sinks leaving dozens of sailors drifting in choppy seas

  • The HTMS Sukhothai suffered an engine malfunction and went down just before midnight about 20 nautical miles off the coast of Thailand
  • Bad weather has hampered the rescue operation, with 31 of the 106 people aboard still unaccounted for as of noon, according to the Thai navy

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:06pm, 19 Dec, 2022

