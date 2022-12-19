The HTMS Sukhothai leans on its side as its sinks off the coast of Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan province late on Sunday night. Photo: Royal Thai Navy via AP
Thai warship sinks leaving dozens of sailors drifting in choppy seas
- The HTMS Sukhothai suffered an engine malfunction and went down just before midnight about 20 nautical miles off the coast of Thailand
- Bad weather has hampered the rescue operation, with 31 of the 106 people aboard still unaccounted for as of noon, according to the Thai navy
The HTMS Sukhothai leans on its side as its sinks off the coast of Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan province late on Sunday night. Photo: Royal Thai Navy via AP