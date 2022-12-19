Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob said it was “ironic” that older rapists could escape the pain of a caning despite the lifetime of severe trauma they had caused. Photo: AFP
Singapore
Asia / Southeast Asia

Singapore’s president says rapists shouldn’t be spared the cane ‘just because they are 50’ amid debate on punishment

  • Under Singapore’s Penal Code, a convicted rapist can be jailed up to 20 years and fined – or caned, unless they’re aged 50 or older
  • Halimah Yacob noted a recent spate of ‘highly disturbing and sickening’ cases involving rapes of children in their own homes by their male relatives

CNA
CNA

Updated: 5:30pm, 19 Dec, 2022

