Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob said it was “ironic” that older rapists could escape the pain of a caning despite the lifetime of severe trauma they had caused. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s president says rapists shouldn’t be spared the cane ‘just because they are 50’ amid debate on punishment
- Under Singapore’s Penal Code, a convicted rapist can be jailed up to 20 years and fined – or caned, unless they’re aged 50 or older
- Halimah Yacob noted a recent spate of ‘highly disturbing and sickening’ cases involving rapes of children in their own homes by their male relatives
