A relative of one of the missing Thai sailors prays as families wait for news on the rescue mission. Photo: Reuters
6 dead, 23 still missing from sunken Thai warship: ‘there weren’t enough life jackets’
- More than 70 sailors have been rescued since HTMS Sukhothai sank off the coast late on Sunday, including a 23-year-old on Tuesday
- Officials said there were not enough life vests as guests were on board. ‘My son called me … he said he did not get a life jacket’, said a parent
