In the defamation lawsuit, Anwar said Muhyiddin’s remarks in a December 5 election campaign speech for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat were untrue. Photo: AP
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s PM Anwar sues Muhyiddin for defamation over claim of US$3.38 million pay as Selangor adviser, wants compensation

  • In the defamation lawsuit, Anwar said Muhyiddin’s remarks in a December 5 election campaign speech for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat were untrue
  • Anwar is also seeking compensation, and injunction or court order to stop Muhyiddin from further saying the same or similar words

Updated: 8:03pm, 20 Dec, 2022

