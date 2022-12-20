In the defamation lawsuit, Anwar said Muhyiddin’s remarks in a December 5 election campaign speech for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat were untrue. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s PM Anwar sues Muhyiddin for defamation over claim of US$3.38 million pay as Selangor adviser, wants compensation
- In the defamation lawsuit, Anwar said Muhyiddin’s remarks in a December 5 election campaign speech for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat were untrue
- Anwar is also seeking compensation, and injunction or court order to stop Muhyiddin from further saying the same or similar words
In the defamation lawsuit, Anwar said Muhyiddin’s remarks in a December 5 election campaign speech for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat were untrue. Photo: AP