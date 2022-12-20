Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco is facing legal action from a group of migrant workers from Myanmar, alleging dire working conditions at a Thai factory. Photo: AFP
Tesco accused of making low-wage workers clock 99-hour weeks at Thai factory
- Law firm Leigh Day said 130 migrant workers are bringing a legal claim against Tesco, Ek-Chai Distribution System Company and two auditing companies
- The workers alleged they were made to work up to 99 hours a week on unlawful wages, in forced labour conditions at the Mae Sot factory in 2017-2020
