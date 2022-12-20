Chinese vessels anchored next to Filipino-owned fishing boats in the town of Santa Cruz, Zambales province, the Philippines, on December 13, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
China accuses US of driving wedge between Beijing and Manila in South China Sea spat
- China’s embassy in Manila hits out at US State Department statement over ‘escalating swarms’ of Chinese vessels in disputed South China Sea
- US keeps meddling in South China Sea disputes and its actions serve only its own geopolitical interests, Beijing adds
