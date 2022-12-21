A satellite image of Eldad Reef in the Spratly Islands taken on Wednesday. Photo: Maxar Technologies Handout via AFP
South China Sea: Philippines ‘seriously concerned’ at reports of more Chinese island-building
- Reports citing satellite images and Western officials said new land formations had emerged around the contested Spratly Islands
- China’s foreign ministry said the claims were all ‘made out of thin air’, as Manila vowed to ‘not give up a single square inch’ of territory
