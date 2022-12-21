A satellite image of Eldad Reef in the Spratly Islands taken on Wednesday. Photo: Maxar Technologies Handout via AFP
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

South China Sea: Philippines ‘seriously concerned’ at reports of more Chinese island-building

  • Reports citing satellite images and Western officials said new land formations had emerged around the contested Spratly Islands
  • China’s foreign ministry said the claims were all ‘made out of thin air’, as Manila vowed to ‘not give up a single square inch’ of territory

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:30pm, 21 Dec, 2022

