A child mask sits on the shelves of Watson pharmacy in Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE/The Straits Times Singapore/File
‘Extraordinary times’: Chinese in Singapore queue to send medicine back home amid Covid wave
- One courier service had to limit the number of customers sending medical supplies to China, which is dealing with a surging Covid-19 outbreak
- China has seen a surge in coronavirus cases and reports of drug shortages after the country eased Covid restrictions earlier this month
